WWE Mae Young Classic Tournament Coverage – Episode 7

Episode 7 opens with a recap of the first two rounds and then highlights the Elite 8: Abbey Laith, Mercedes Martinez, Candice LeRae, Shayna Baszler, Toni Storm, Piper Niven, Dakota Kai, and Kairi Sane. We see the opening video for the tournament and then go into the arena where Jim Ross and Lita welcome us to the show and run down the matches for the show.

Match #1: Tournament Quarterfinal Match – Abbey Laith vs. Mercedes Martinez

They lock up and Martinez takes Laith down with a heel trip. Laith fights back, but Martinez kicks her away. Laith comes back with a waist-lock take down, but Martinez turns it into a front face lock. Laith turns it into an arm-bar, but Martinez rolls her up for a two count. Martinez delivers an uppercut an applies a side headlock. Laith fights into a wrist-lock and then takes Martinez down and applies a head scissors. Martinez comes back with a palm strike to the face and then delivers a knife edge chop. Martinez beats Laith into the corner and then takes Laith down with a snapmare. Martinez kicks Laith a few times, but Laith counters with a roll-up for a two count. Laith takes Martinez down with a few arm-drag take downs and then a spinning heel kick and gets a two count.

Laith backs Martinez against the ropes and delivers a few forearm shots. Laith delivers a chop and takes Martinez down, but Martinez counters with a kick to the face. Martinez goes for the cover, but Laith kicks out at two. Martinez takes Laith to the corner and delivers right hands and then a big chop. Martinez chops Laith a few more times, but Laith comes back with chops of her own. Laith drops Martinez with a kick to the face and goes for the cover, but Martinez kicks out at two. Laith slams Martinez into the corner and delivers a clothesline and then a series of kick. Laith goes or a monkey flip, but Martinez counters and slams her down to the mat. Martinez stomps on Laith’s chest and then delivers a forearm shot and a kick to the face.

Martinez takes Laith down in the corner and delivers another kick to the face. They go to the apron and Martinez goes for a suplex, but Laith holds onto the ropes. Laith kicks Martinez in the face and Martinez falls to the floor. Laith goes up top and takes Martinez down with a cross-body. Laith rolls Martinez back into the ring and goes for the cover, but Martinez kicks out at two. Martinez comes back and tosses Laith to the floor and then goes for a suplex back into the ring. Laith counters into her own German suplex and goes for the cover, but Martinez kicks out at two. Martinez comes back and hits the fisherman’s buster and gets the pin fall.

Winner: Mercedes Martinez.

Match #2: Tournament Quarterfinal Match – Candice LeRae vs. Shayna Baszler

(Visited 6 times, 6 visits today)