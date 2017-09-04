WWE Mae Young Classic Tournament Coverage – Episode 6

Episode 6 opens with a recap of the four women who won on Episode 5 and then focuses on tonight’s matches, which will close out the Second Round. We go into the arena where Jim Ross and Lita welcome us to the show. We take a look at the first two competitors, Lacey Evans and Toni Storm.

Match #1: Tournament Second Round Match – Lacey Evans vs. Toni Storm

Evans applies a wrist-lock and takes Storm down to the mat, but Storm turns it into a side headlock take down. Evans counters with a head scissors, but Storm gets free. Evans comes right back with a headlock. Storm sends her off the ropes, but Evans connects with a shoulder tackle. Storm comes back with a kick to the chest and then starts with the hip attacks. Evans reverses the last one with a roll-up, but Storm kicks out at two. Evans drops Storm with a right hand and goes for another cover, but Storm kicks out at two again. Evans sends Storm to the corner and charges, but Storm elevates her to the apron. Evans slams Storm into the turnbuckle and takes her down with a leg sweep. Evans delivers an elbow from over the top rope and goes for the cover, but Storm kicks out at two.

Evans delivers a few knee shots to the ribs and goes for the cover again, but Storm kicks out once again. Evans slams Storm into the corner and then applies a submission using the ropes. Evans delivers a right hand to the midsection and then drops Storm and delivers a big right hand. Evans goes for the cover, but Storm kicks out at two. Evans applies a neck-wrench submission down on the mat, but Storm counters with a knee strike. Storm sends Evans to the corner and charges and then delivers a back-stabber. Storm delivers the hip attack in the corner and then suplexes her down to the mat. Storm picks Evans up, but Evans counters and goes for the Lady Lace Up, but Storm counters with a roll up and Evans kicks out at two. Storm comes back with a face-buster with her knees and then delivers the Strong Zero and gets the pin fall.

Winner: Toni Storm.

We take a look at the next two competitors, Mia Yim and Shayna Baszler.

Match #2: Tournament Second Round Match – Mia Yim vs. Shayne Baszler

