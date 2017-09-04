WWE Mae Young Classic Tournament Coverage – Episode 5

Episode 5 of the Mae Young Classic opens with a recap video of the first round and focuses on the 16 women that are left in the tournament. We take a look at the first two competitors, Abbey Laith and Rachel Evers.

Match #1: Tournament Second Round Match – Abbey Laith vs. Rachel Evers

They lock up and Laith takes Evers down with an arm-drag. Evers comes back and delivers a waist-lock toss to Laith. Laith comes back with a few kicks and then drops an elbow to Evers’ back. Laith arm-drags Evers out of the corner and Evers rolls to the floor. Laith connects with a suicide dive and then tosses Evers back into the ring. Laith goes for the cover, but Evers kicks out at two. Evers comes back and delivers a stunner to Laith and then connects with a senton. Evers goes for the cover, but Laith kicks out at two. Evers takes Laith to the corner and delivers knee shots and chops and then slams her down to the mat. Evers connects with a springboard leg drop and goes for the cover, but Laith kicks out at two.

Evers drops Laith with a kick to the face and fires up. She goes for another one, but Laith goes for one as well and they both connect and both women are down. They fight to their knees and exchange forearm shots and then get to their feet. Laith gains control with a few kicks and then drops Evers with a spinning heel kick. Laith goes up top, but Evers cuts her off and climbs as well. Evers takes Laith down with a power slam from the top and goes for the cover, but Laith kicks out at two. Evers comes off the ropes for a kick, but Laith catches her and gets the pin fall from the alligator clutch roll up.

Winner: Abbey Laith.

We take a look at the next two competitors, Serena Deeb and Piper Niven.

Match #2: Tournament Second Round Match – Piper Niven vs. Serena Deeb

They lock up and Niven backs Deeb into the corner. Deeb comes back with a right hand and they lock up again. Niven tosses Deeb into the corner and charges, but Deeb moves out of the way. Deeb applies a head lock and goes for a take down, but Niven blocks it. Deeb keeps the headlock applied, but Niven turns it into a sit down splash and gets a two count. Niven applies a rear naked choke, but Deeb counters into a roll-up for a two count. Deeb goes back to the side headlock, but Niven counters into a back suplex. Niven comes off the ropes and delivers a cross-body splash, but Deeb kicks out at two on the pin fall attempt. Niven goes for a senton, but Deeb counters with knees to the back. Deeb goes back to the side headlock and takes Niven down to the mat.

Deeb keeps the headlock applied on the mat, but Niven fights to her feet. Niven flips Deeb over, but Deeb lands on her feet and delivers right hands that send Niven to the corner. Deeb charges, but Niven picks her up and puts her on the top rope. Deeb fights her off and connects with a forearm from the top. Deeb slams Niven down to the mat and then delivers a neck-breaker. Deeb goes for the cover, but Niven kicks out at two. Deeb tries to pick Niven up, but Niven blocks it and slams her into the corner. Niven connects with a cannonball in the corner and goes for the cover, but Deeb kicks out at two. Niven picks Deeb up, but Deeb fights away and drops Niven down to the mat with a modified face-buster. Deeb goes for the cover, but Niven kicks out at two.

Deeb sets up for the spear, but Niven tosses her into the corner. Niven slams Deeb into the opposite turnbuckles and then goes to the ropes and connects with a splash. Niven goes for the cover, but Deeb kicks out at two. Niven goes back to the ropes and climbs all the way to the top. Niven goes for a splash, but Deeb moves out of the way. Deeb goes for the spear, but Niven counters and hits the Michinoku Driver and gets the pin fall.

Winner: Piper Niven.

We take a look at the next two competitors, Mercedez Martinez and Princesa Sugehit.

Match #3: Tournament Second Round Match – Mercedes Martinez vs. Princesa Sugehit

They lock up and Sugehit goes for a waist-lock, but Martinez counters with a drop toe hold. Martinez applies a chin lock, but Sugehit counters and takes Martinez back down to the mat. They exchange quick pin attempts and then are at a stalemate. Sugehit takes Martinez down, but Martinez comes right back with a clothesline. Martinez takes Sugehit to the corner and charges, but Sugehit counters and slams Martinez head first into the turnbuckles. Sugehit connects with a cannonball in the corner and goes for the cover, but Martinez kicks out at two. Sugehit delivers a few kicks and comes off the ropes, but Martinez counters with a face-buster. Martinez goes for the cover, but Sugehit kicks out at two.

Martinez grabs Sugehit and delivers a couple suplexes and then a spinning neck-breaker from the ropes. Martinez goes for the cover, but Sugehit kicks out at two. Martinez takes Sugehit to the corner and charges, but Sugehit moves and Martinez goes knee first into the turnbuckles. Sugehit delivers double knees to the chest and then goes for a monkey flip, but Martinez counters and sets Sugehit on the top rope. She goes for a suplex, but Sugehit counters with a DDT. Sugehit goes for the cover, but Martinez kicks out at two. Sugehit grabs Martinez and applies the arm-bar submission, but Martinez gets free and drives a knee into Sugehit’s midsection. Martinez connects with a boot to the face and delivers the fisherman’s buster and gets the pin fall.

Winner: Mercedes Martinez.

We take a look at the next two competitors, Bianca Belair and Kairi Sane.

Match #4: Tournament Second Round Match – Bianca Belair vs. Kairi Sane

(Visited 13 times, 13 visits today)