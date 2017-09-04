UWC announces special Toys for Tots event this December, also benefiting Houston flood victims

Many years ago UWC introduced the concept of a Toys for Tots Pro Wrestling Toy Drive. This idea caught on and is now popular across the US. For over 20 years you have helped us collect literally thousands of toys for well deserving children in our area.

Last week Hurricane Harvey devastated many families in the Houston area. And while these very resilient families work on rebuilding – UWC is asking for your help letting their children know they have not been forgotten during the holidays!

The concept is simple: Bring a new unwrapped toy to gain admission to the show. These toys will be collected and distributed by the local US Marine Corps Reserves Toys for Tots program.

Then, we are also asking that you bring a small stocking filled with a $10 gift certificate to Walmart – or $10 in cash. Include in the stocking a note of encouragement for the recipient (a child in Texas).

Our local Toys for Tots campaign will make sure that these stockings get to the most neediest of families impacted by Hurricane Harvey.

We know we are asking that you give a little more this year – and no one will be turned away from the show if they are unable to fill a stocking. But we would appreciate anything you could do to help this campaign soar!

