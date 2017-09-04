Title Match Added to the WWE No Mercy Pay-Per-View Card
It’s now confirmed that Cesaro & Sheamus will get their rematch from RAW Tag Team Champions Seth Rollins & Dean Ambrose at the WWE No Mercy pay-per-view.
No Mercy will take place on September 24th from the Staples Center in Los Angeles. Below is the updated card:
WWE Universal Title Match
Braun Strowman vs. Brock Lesnar
WWE Intercontinental Title Match
TBA vs. The Miz
RAW Women’s Title Match
Sasha Banks vs. Alexa Bliss
RAW Tag Team Title Match
Cesaro and Sheamus vs. Dean Ambrose and Seth Rollins
Roman Reigns vs. John Cena
Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.
Big News on a Crazy Brock Lesnar Feud, “Broken” Hardy Plans for WWE RAW Revealed, Vince McMahon Upset with WWE Newcomer, New GIFs & Galleries, More