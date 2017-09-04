Title Match Added to the WWE No Mercy Pay-Per-View Card

It’s now confirmed that Cesaro & Sheamus will get their rematch from RAW Tag Team Champions Seth Rollins & Dean Ambrose at the WWE No Mercy pay-per-view.

No Mercy will take place on September 24th from the Staples Center in Los Angeles. Below is the updated card:

WWE Universal Title Match

Braun Strowman vs. Brock Lesnar

WWE Intercontinental Title Match

TBA vs. The Miz

RAW Women’s Title Match

Sasha Banks vs. Alexa Bliss

RAW Tag Team Title Match

Cesaro and Sheamus vs. Dean Ambrose and Seth Rollins

Roman Reigns vs. John Cena

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.

Big News on a Crazy Brock Lesnar Feud, “Broken” Hardy Plans for WWE RAW Revealed, Vince McMahon Upset with WWE Newcomer, New GIFs & Galleries, More

(Visited 57 times, 57 visits today)