The Miz surpasses Tito Santana in fourth place in longest IC title reigns list

Sep 4, 2017 - by Colin Vassallo

The Miz moved up to fourth place in the longest Intercontinental title reigns in WWE history, surpassing Tito Santana this past weekend and is now at 444 days.

If The Miz manages to beat Jeff Hardy tonight on Monday Night Raw and retains the title, he will then inch closer to The Honkey Tonk Man, who is third in the list at 454 days. It would take a couple of more months to get in second place and surpass Don Muraco who is at 541 total combined days.

This is the seventh title reign with the Intercontinental belt for The Miz.


