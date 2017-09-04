Source: JBL gave his notice to WWE 11 months ago

JBL gave his notice to WWE eleven months ago, which would place it long before the issues between him and Mauro Ranallo ever occurred, according to a report by Sports Illustrated. There was reportedly some internal pressure to fire JBL when that incident occurred, but Vince McMahon protected him in the position despite criticism for it. JBL was also apparently getting heat for booking his own travel to fly in the same day as Smackdown was taped when most other announcer talent is expected to be in town the day before a live broadcast.

sources: Sports Illustrated & Angrymarks.com







Follow GERWECK.NET on Twitter @gerweck and like us on Facebook. Submit news to betweentheropes@hotmail.com

(Visited 111 times, 111 visits today)