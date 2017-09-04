LIVE COVERAGE OF TONIGHT’S WWE RAW 9/4

Sep 4, 2017 - by Marc Middleton

Join us tonight at 8pm EST for live coverage of the Labor Day edition of WWE RAW with John Cena vs. Jason Jordan, Jeff Hardy vs. WWE IC Champion The Miz, Braun Strowman vs. Big Show in a steel cage match and more…

Big News on a Crazy Brock Lesnar Feud, “Broken” Hardy Plans for WWE RAW Revealed, Vince McMahon Upset with WWE Newcomer, New GIFs & Galleries, More

