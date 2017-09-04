John Cena In Tonight’s WWE RAW Opener, Title Match Announced for No Mercy (Videos)

In the video above, Mike Rome announces that Jason Jordan vs. John Cena will kick off tonight’s RAW from Omaha.

Below is video of Rome confirming Sasha Banks vs. RAW Women’s Champion Alexa Bliss for the September 24th WWE No Mercy pay-per-view. The Boss is cashing in on her rematch after losing the title last week on RAW.

