Corey Graves to Replace JBL on Smackdown Live; Nigel McGuinness Takes Over 205 Live and Main Event

Sep 4, 2017 - by Michael Riba

Following JBL’s departure from the Smackdown Live commentary team, WWE has announced that Corey Graves will replace JBL on Smackdown Live, while Nigel McGuinness will take over for Graves calling 205 Live and Main Event. No word yet on if Graves will be calling both Raw and Smackdown Live or if someone will replace him on Raw.

(Visited 79 times, 79 visits today)

Post Category: Featured News, News     Tags: , , , , ,

More from my site

Leave a Reply

Gerweck Report Podcast

Latest Episode

Audio: Bobby Lashley talks Destination X, El Patron being stripped of the GFW title, crossing over, McGregor vs. Mayweather, Angle, Flair, Punk, Roode, more

Download View All

Subscribe to Gerweck Report Podcast

Additional ways to follow GRP

Love what you're reading? Help support GERWECK.net

DONATE with Paypal

Gerweck-store-ad