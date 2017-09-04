Corey Graves to Replace JBL on Smackdown Live; Nigel McGuinness Takes Over 205 Live and Main Event

Following JBL’s departure from the Smackdown Live commentary team, WWE has announced that Corey Graves will replace JBL on Smackdown Live, while Nigel McGuinness will take over for Graves calling 205 Live and Main Event. No word yet on if Graves will be calling both Raw and Smackdown Live or if someone will replace him on Raw.

