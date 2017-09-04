AS I SEE IT 9/4: The season of giving is coming…

AS I SEE IT

With this being Labor Day, the pages of the calendar turn toward Fall and the last months of 2017, and yes…the holidays. School is starting tomorrow (it already has in much of the South and Midwest) .

Your friendly not-so-local retail mega-store, will soon be killing lots of trees to print advertisements to sell you and I all sorts of goodies (as soon as they get done killing them for Halloween). TV ads are already running on QVC, and Hallmark Channel will be shortly plugging their Christmas mega-movie marathons. Amazon, eBay, and elsewhere in the retail cyber-universe is following, probably as I’m typing this. Pretty soon, people will maul each other at stores, and pound their keyboards to get the newest iThing… or even something for their kids.

In keeping with the actual spirit of the seasons… the season of light and the season of the Christchild, the wrestling community will reach out to those in need. Independent promotions hold a wide variety of events to benefit various food pantries, fundraisers for homeless or domestic violence shelters…and Toys for Tots drives.

Over the years, promotions in my Philadelphia/South Jersey area ranging from the family-friendly United Wrestling Coalition (for nearly 20 years) to the hardcore themed Combat Zone Wrestling (for 12 years) to indies of various sizes and types throughout the United States and Canada run such events from October to the Holidays and beyond.

We’ve been reminded with last month’s flooding in Houston, Beaumont and elsewhere in Texas and Louisiana… that many people are capable of kindness beyond imagination to human beings they never net. But weeks before, we were also reminded that there is also a segment of humanity who are capable of evil beyond imagination toward other human beings that they never met.

It’s time for us to remember as we approach the season of giving that we can choose how we are seen by others, based in part on what we do this season.

Accordingly, if you’re a independent wrestling promotion, and you HAVEN’T thought of doing a charity-themed holiday show to give back to your community….time to start planning

As always, I’ll plug these events here to the point you can recite them in your sleep; no matter what else I may discuss in this blog.

To wind up, it was nice to see Ric Flair, with a “I ain’t dead yet motherf***ers” t-shirt, posting a video on his Twitter announcing that he’s “back.”

“Hey to all my fans out there, let it be known worldwide, the Nature Boy…wooooo…is back up and running looking as older as I can look,” Flair said. “I wanna thank all my fans out there thank you for all the love and support and I will see you in the very, very, very, very, very near future!”

Yes, he looks a bit thin, But considering he was on his deathbed only weeks ago, this video was a welcome sight…for anyone who considers themselves any kind of wrestling fan.

Until next time….