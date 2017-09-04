9/3/17 WWE Smackdown Live Event Results – Cedar Falls, Iowa

Sep 4, 2017 - by Michael Riba

Below are the results from the 9/3/17 WWE Smackdown Live Event in Cedar Falls, Iowa:

1. WWE Smackdown Tag Team Championship Triple Threat Match
The Usos defeated Breezango and The New Day

2. Aiden English defeated Tye Dillinger

3. Six-Man Tag Team Match
Sami Zayn and The Hype Bros defeated Erick Rowan and The Ascension

4. WWE United States Championship Triple Threat Match
AJ Styles defeated Shinsuke Nakamura and Baron Corbin

5. Charlotte Flair and Naomi defeated Natalya and Tamina

6. Bobby Roode defeated Dolph Ziggler

7. WWE Championship Match
Jinder Mahal defeated Randy Orton

