9/3/17 WWE Smackdown Live Event Results – Cedar Falls, Iowa

Below are the results from the 9/3/17 WWE Smackdown Live Event in Cedar Falls, Iowa:

1. WWE Smackdown Tag Team Championship Triple Threat Match

The Usos defeated Breezango and The New Day

2. Aiden English defeated Tye Dillinger

3. Six-Man Tag Team Match

Sami Zayn and The Hype Bros defeated Erick Rowan and The Ascension

4. WWE United States Championship Triple Threat Match

AJ Styles defeated Shinsuke Nakamura and Baron Corbin

5. Charlotte Flair and Naomi defeated Natalya and Tamina

6. Bobby Roode defeated Dolph Ziggler

7. WWE Championship Match

Jinder Mahal defeated Randy Orton

