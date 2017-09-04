9/3/17 WWE Raw Live Event Results – Des Moines, Iowa

Below are the results from the 9/3/17 WWE Raw Live Event in Des Moines, Iowa:

1. WWE Raw Tag Team Championship Triple Threat Match

Dean Ambrose and Seth Rollins defeated Cesaro and Sheamus and The Hardy Boyz

2. #1 Contender’s (WWE Intercontinental Championship) Battle Royal

Jason Jordan won

3. Finn Balor defeated Elias

4. No Disqualification Match

Roman Reigns defeated Braun Strowman

5. WWE Raw Women’s Championship Fatal Five-Way Match

Alexa Bliss defeated Nia Jax, Emma, Dana Brooke, and Sasha Banks

6. WWE Intercontinental Championship Match

The Miz defeated Jason Jordan

7. Des Moines Street Fight

John Cena defeated Bray Wyatt

(Visited 3 times, 3 visits today)