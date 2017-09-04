9/3/17 WWE Raw Live Event Results – Des Moines, Iowa
Below are the results from the 9/3/17 WWE Raw Live Event in Des Moines, Iowa:
1. WWE Raw Tag Team Championship Triple Threat Match
Dean Ambrose and Seth Rollins defeated Cesaro and Sheamus and The Hardy Boyz
2. #1 Contender’s (WWE Intercontinental Championship) Battle Royal
Jason Jordan won
3. Finn Balor defeated Elias
4. No Disqualification Match
Roman Reigns defeated Braun Strowman
5. WWE Raw Women’s Championship Fatal Five-Way Match
Alexa Bliss defeated Nia Jax, Emma, Dana Brooke, and Sasha Banks
6. WWE Intercontinental Championship Match
The Miz defeated Jason Jordan
7. Des Moines Street Fight
John Cena defeated Bray Wyatt