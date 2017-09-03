Why a WWE hall of famer is upset with Ric Flair

“Superstar” Billy Graham posted the following on his Facebook…

Mother Fu#kers

Those words above by Ric Flair are disturbing. The following

thoughts on the words that are on Ric Flair’s shirt below, do not

change my decades old friendship for Ric. However, it does affect

my opinion about Ric’s ability to abandon his working ” Nature Boy ” gimmick and live in the real world even if its just for a few moments.

I am just wondering why he finds it necessary to cut a promo in the hospital with 2 IV lines hanging out of his arms and obviously drugged? We know he can always cut a promo. I still can at the age of 74, so that doesn’t impress me. But the most offensive thing I find in this very bizarre scene, are the words written on his T-shirt. Why on God’s green earth, does he have to call those fans who actually prayed for his recovery, “Mother Fu#kers ?”

Sad to say this, but honestly he appeared to be an old crazed man losing his mind.

Thoughts from my Facebook fans are always welcomed.

Superstar Billy Graham

I'm Backkkk! Thanks To Everyone For The Support These Past Couple Weeks. Just When You Thought You Could Count The Naitch Out…. Guess What? I Ain't Dead Yet Mother F**ckers! WOOOOO! @ricflairshop A post shared by Ric Flair® Nature Boy® (@ricflairnatureboy) on Sep 2, 2017 at 11:12am PDT

(Visited 199 times, 200 visits today)