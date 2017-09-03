Piper Niven says she wants to change the perception of bigger women in wrestling

Sep 3, 2017 - by Steve Gerweck

“Yeah I think so, because a bigger woman, we can be depicted in such a way in wrestling that if you’re bigger you’ve got to be grumpy and wear dark colors. Being a bigger woman in wrestling is almost a negative. So for me it’s important to come out and be bright and bubbly so that young kids can know that being bigger is not a bad thing, and it’s good that they can have someone to relate to and someone who can show them that just being different is not bad.”

source: metro.co.uk

