Photos: Nia Jax feeling more comfortable with herself

Sep 3, 2017 - by Steve Gerweck
Post Category: News Tags: Nia Jax
Ewwww…..i mean….it’s 2017, so i guess i have to agree with the internet warriors that a woman with the body of John tenta looks good?
Name (required)
Mail (required)
Website
Audio: Bobby Lashley talks Destination X, El Patron being stripped of the GFW title, crossing over, McGregor vs. Mayweather, Angle, Flair, Punk, Roode, more
Ewwww…..i mean….it’s 2017, so i guess i have to agree with the internet warriors that a woman with the body of John tenta looks good?