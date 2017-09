“Will Conor McGregor end up in the WWE? I think it’s a no-brainer. It might not be this year or the year after that because there’s a lot of money that you got to spend to get him in there. But a guy that yappy, who knows the concept of cutting a wrestling promo… I think Conor will definitely end up there, it’s just a matter of when he wants to.”

source: SI.com





