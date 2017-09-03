Jack Swagger says he loves wrestling again since leaving WWE

“This is all very new to me, but, at the same time, I’m loving it. I have a new love for (pro) wrestling all over again away from the company that we all hate, but at the same time, we all watch. It (has) been very cool, man. I really dig it. I’ve been wrestling in some form since I was five years old, so to be here and to be able to provide for my family. Forget about it, dude. It’s f—ing awesome. The weirdest thing by far for me is the ropes. Like, every show the ropes are different and they’re sometimes loose as f— and like, ‘Uh, should we do that?’ But, dude, other than that, I’m low key, man. But so far, so good. I’ve only been in it a month, so ask me again in two months.”

source: The Art of Wrestling

