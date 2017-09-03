GFW to address Rosemary/Sexy Star incident on Impact

Global Force Wrestling are trying to capitalize on the Rosemary/Sexy Star incident and will be addressing it this Thursday on Impact.

“This Thursday night we go back to Mexico and TripleMania for what everyone is talking about. Rosemary was in action and the situation exploded,” read the preview on YouTube.

The teaser shows a small part of the match and sit-down interview clips with Jeremy Borash, who says “I knew something was wrong,” and Jeff Jarrett, who admitted that the situation backstage “got tense.”

