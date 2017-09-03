Fellow announcers bid farewell to JBL on Twitter

– Three of JBL’s broadcast colleagues used Twitter to thank the now former Smackdown commentator following his announcement that he would be leaving his position from the broadcast booth. Tom Phillips, who leads the Smackdown commentary team, told JBL that he would be sorely missed on Tuesday nights. “Explore your passion to the fullest. Thank you for everything,” Phillips wrote. Raw color commentator Corey Graves said the announcement makes him proud, yet it breaks his heart. “Congrats & mostly THANK YOU, for being a friend & all you’ve helped me with,” he said. Meanwhile, Renee Young congratulated Layfield and told him that it’s “awesome” what he’s doing. She quickly put cold water on the possibility of replacing JBL on Smackdown, telling one fan that she wasn’t very good during that time in NXT as a commentator. WWE has still not announced who will be taking JBL’s place as the third man on the Smackdown ringside commentary table.

