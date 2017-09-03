Darren Young returns to the ring

Darren Young made his return to the ring last night at a non-televised live event in Wichita, Kansas at the Intrust Bank Arena. Young has been out of action since mid-January when he suffered an elbow injury while wrestling Epico during a taping of Main Event. He underwent surgery in early February in Birmingham, Alabama at the the Andrews Sports Medicine and Orthopaedic Center. Dr. Jeffrey Dugas performed the surgery. Young was a surprise entrant in the #1 contenders battle royal match where the winner went on to face The Miz for the Intercontinental title later in the night. Young eliminated his former PTP tag team partner Titus O’Neil but Apollo Crews then threw Young over the top rope.

