Cena’s theme music used in new Toyota Camry commercial

Car maker giant Toyota is using John Cena’s WWE theme song in one of the newest commercials for the 2018 Toyota Camry. The commercial is titled “Strut,” one of the many that Toyota has created for their new lineup. The popular theme song kicks off in the second second of the commercial and keeps playing until the end, 35 seconds in. John Cena’s voice can be heard singing and there were no creative edits made. Cena himself was not part of the commercial.

