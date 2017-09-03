9/2/17 WWE Smackdown Live Event Results – Moline, Illinois
Below are the results from the 9/2/17 WWE Smackdown Live Event in Moline, Illinois:
1. WWE Smackdown Tag Team Championship Triple Threat Match
The Usos defeated Breezango and The New Day
2. Aiden English defeated Tye Dillinger
3. Six-Man Tag Team Match
The Hype Bros and Sami Zayn defeated The Ascension and Erick Rowan
4. WWE United States Championship Triple Threat Match
AJ Styles defeated Shinsuke Nakamura and Baron Corbin
5. Naomi and Charlotte Flair defeated Natalya and Tamina
6. Bobby Roode defeated Dolph Ziggler
7. WWE Championship Match
Jinder Mahal defeated Randy Orton
