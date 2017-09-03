9/2/17 WWE Smackdown Live Event Results – Moline, Illinois

Below are the results from the 9/2/17 WWE Smackdown Live Event in Moline, Illinois:

1. WWE Smackdown Tag Team Championship Triple Threat Match

The Usos defeated Breezango and The New Day

2. Aiden English defeated Tye Dillinger

3. Six-Man Tag Team Match

The Hype Bros and Sami Zayn defeated The Ascension and Erick Rowan

4. WWE United States Championship Triple Threat Match

AJ Styles defeated Shinsuke Nakamura and Baron Corbin

5. Naomi and Charlotte Flair defeated Natalya and Tamina

6. Bobby Roode defeated Dolph Ziggler

7. WWE Championship Match

Jinder Mahal defeated Randy Orton

