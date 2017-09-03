9/2/17 WWE Raw Live Event Results – Kansas City, Missouri
Below are the results from the 9/2/17 WWE Raw Live Event in Kansas City, Missouri:
1. WWE Raw Tag Team Championship Triple Threat Match
Dean Ambrose and Seth Rollins defeated Cesaro and Sheamus and The Hardy Boyz
2. #1 Contender’s (WWE Intercontinental Championship) Battle Royal
Jason Jordan won
3. Finn Balor defeated Elias
4. No Disqualification Match
Roman Reigns defeated Braun Strowman
5. WWE Raw Women’s Championship Fatal Four-Way Match
Alexa Bliss defeated Sasha Banks, Nia Jax, and Dana Brooke
6. WWE Intercontinental Championship Match
The Miz defeated Jason Jordan
7. Street Fight
John Cena defeated Bray Wyatt