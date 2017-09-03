9/2/17 WWE Raw Live Event Results – Kansas City, Missouri

Below are the results from the 9/2/17 WWE Raw Live Event in Kansas City, Missouri:

1. WWE Raw Tag Team Championship Triple Threat Match

Dean Ambrose and Seth Rollins defeated Cesaro and Sheamus and The Hardy Boyz

2. #1 Contender’s (WWE Intercontinental Championship) Battle Royal

Jason Jordan won

3. Finn Balor defeated Elias

4. No Disqualification Match

Roman Reigns defeated Braun Strowman

5. WWE Raw Women’s Championship Fatal Four-Way Match

Alexa Bliss defeated Sasha Banks, Nia Jax, and Dana Brooke

6. WWE Intercontinental Championship Match

The Miz defeated Jason Jordan

7. Street Fight

John Cena defeated Bray Wyatt

