9/2/17 WWE Raw Live Event Results – Kansas City, Missouri

Sep 3, 2017 - by Michael Riba

Below are the results from the 9/2/17 WWE Raw Live Event in Kansas City, Missouri:

1. WWE Raw Tag Team Championship Triple Threat Match
Dean Ambrose and Seth Rollins defeated Cesaro and Sheamus and The Hardy Boyz

2. #1 Contender’s (WWE Intercontinental Championship) Battle Royal
Jason Jordan won

3. Finn Balor defeated Elias

4. No Disqualification Match
Roman Reigns defeated Braun Strowman

5. WWE Raw Women’s Championship Fatal Four-Way Match
Alexa Bliss defeated Sasha Banks, Nia Jax, and Dana Brooke

6. WWE Intercontinental Championship Match
The Miz defeated Jason Jordan

7. Street Fight
John Cena defeated Bray Wyatt

