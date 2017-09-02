WWE releases statement on JBL’s departure

“In a tweet posted Friday evening, JBL announced that he is stepping back from his weekly role as SmackDown LIVE announcer to focus on his new role as a Beyond Sport Global Ambassador. The longest-reigning WWE Champion in SmackDown history will continue his more than 20-year relationship with WWE by appearing on events such as WrestleMania and WWE Tribute to the Troops – which JBL inspired in 2003. WWE admires JBL’s continued determination to make a difference in the lives of at-risk kids in Bermuda and around the world.”

