Video: Lana looking good in Bulgaria

Sep 2, 2017 - by Steve Gerweck
Time for some village duties 😍 #TotalDivas @WWE wants to who wants to see me do crazy life experiences on @Youtube ???? Comment ⬇️
A post shared by CJ Perry (@thelanawwe) on Sep 2, 2017 at 4:46am PDT
Time to milk some cows 🐮🍼 Who wants to see me milks cows on my @YouTube channel ???😎 #TotalDivas @eentertainment 💋
A post shared by CJ Perry (@thelanawwe) on Sep 1, 2017 at 3:16pm PDT
Post Category: News Tags: Lana
