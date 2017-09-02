This Day In Wrestling History – September 2nd

1970 – Killer Karl Knox & Mike York defeat Wahoo McDaniel & Mr. Wrestling, to win the NWA American Tag Team Championship.

1972 – The AWA Midwest Heavyweight Championship is retired.

1985 – WCCW’s Labor Day Star Wars event is held in Fort Worth, Texas in front of 11,372 fans.

– Kelly Kiniski defeats Jim Powers.

– John Tatum defeats Steve Casey, to retain the WCCW Television Championship.

– Gino Hernandez defeats Brian Adidas, to win the WCCW Texas Heavyweight Championship.

– Bruiser Brody defeats One Man Gang via disqualification.

– Kevin Von Erich defeats Chris Adams.

– Mark Lewin defeats Iceman Parsons.

– Kerry Von Erich, Kevin Von Erich, & Brian Adidas defeat One Man Gang, Mark Lewin, & Jack Victory, to win the WCCW Six-Man Tag Team Championship.

1985 – NWA/CWF Battle of the Belts is held in Tampa, Florida, in front of 7,600 fans.

– Hector & Chavo Guerrero, Sr. defeat The Grappler & Rip Oliver.

– Cocoa Samoa defeats Rip Rogers.

– Kendall Windham defeats Jack Hart, to win the NWA (Florida) Southern Heavyweight Championship.

– Rick Rude defeats Billy Jack Haynes to retain the NWA Southern Heavyweight Title

– The Road Warriors (Hawk & Animal) fought Harley Race & Stan Hansen to a no-contest,and retain the AWA World Tag Team Championship.

– Nick Bockwinkel defeats Frankie Lane.

– In a Two-Out-of-Three Falls Match, Ric Flair defeats Wahoo McDaniel, to retain the NWA World Heavyweight Championship.

1985 – After rupturing his spleen during a match and having a series of heart attacks, Jay Youngblood dies at age 30 in Australia. Youngblood was a 5-time NWA World Tag Team Champion.

1986 – Ron Garvin defeats Black Bart, to win the NWA Mid-Atlantic Heavyweight Championship.

1987 – Terry Taylor defeats Shane Douglas, to win the UWF Television Championship.

1991 – Danny Davis defeats Bill Dundee, to win the USWA Junior Heavyweight Championship. Also, Jerry Lawler defeats The Dragon Master, to win the USWA Unified World Heavyweight Championship for the 10th time.

1992 – WCW Clash of the Champions XX, held at Center Stage Theater, in Atlanta, Georgia, marked the 20th anniversary of professional wrestling on WTBS. It also saw the final wrestling television appearance of Andre the Giant.

– Ricky Steamboat defeats Steve Austin, in a No Disqualification Match, to win the WCW World Television Championship.

– Arn Anderson & Bobby Eaton defeat Greg Valentine & Dick Slater.

– Ron Simmons defeats Cactus Jack, to retain the WCW World Heavyweight Championship.

– The Barbarian & Butch Reed defeat Dustin Rhodes & Barry Windham.

– In a Four-on-Four Elimination Match, Rick Rude, Jake Roberts, Super Invader, & Big Van Vader defeat Sting, Nikita Koloff, Rick Steiner, & Scott Steiner.

1996 – Jerry Lawler defeats Sid Vicious, to win the USWA Unified World Heavyweight Championship for the 25th time.

1999 – A Tag Team Turmoil Number One Contender Match on SmackDown ends in a no-contest; the match ends after interference from The Dudley Boyz, who were making their WWF debut.

2002 – With Brock Lesnar’s contract only requiring him to defend the Undisputed WWE Championship on SmackDown, this leaves RAW without a World Title. This leads RAW General Manager Eric Bischoff to create the World Heavyweight Championship, represented by the “Big Gold Belt.” Bischoff awards the World Championship to Triple H, the number one contender. Triple H defeats Ric Flair later in the night, to retain the title.

2007 – WWE Monday Night RAW is taped on Sunday, the night before Labor Day. One title change occurs; Jeff Hardy defeats Umaga to win the Intercontinental Championship. This title change was due in part to Umaga being among the twelve wrestlers suspended for violating WWE’s Wellness Policy a few days earlier. On this day WWE also terminates Nick Dinsmore (aka Eugene) for repeated violations of the Wellness Policy.

2015 – On Impact Wrestling, Trevor Lee & Brian Myers defeat The Wolves (Davey Richards & Eddie Edwards), to win the TNA World Tag Team Championship. Also, Bobby Roode defeats PJ Black, to win the King of the Mountain Championship.

HAPPY BIRTHDAY TO: RevolutionPro wrestler Ian Logan (36 years old); former NWA World Tag Team Champion Joe E. Legend (48 years old); former WCW United States Tag Team Champion Todd Champion (57 years old); and ECW, SMW, & USWA World Tag Team Champion Tracy Smothers (55 years old).

