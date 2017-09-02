Rick Titan talks about playing the fake Razor Ramon

“At that time one of the WWE referees had seen me do this character and he thought it was great and he told Vince about it. I had been hanging out a bit with Bret Hart in Calgary and Bret got me a tryout as Rick Titan and that went quite well as a real vicious heel but Vince called me up after a few weeks later and said that the people want Razor Ramon back and I own the trademark and the copyright and I want you to be my new Razor Ramon. I had mixed emotions because I was excited to get into the WWE and that had been a ten year goal for me by that time and I had finally gotten an opportunity to do it and if I say no to this I may never get in there because he (Vince) might be spited by it and that is it for me in the U.S. So I said yes to it and I asked him if we could transform it into something else and if we can evolve it into something else and maybe change the character’s name a bit and put long pants on it and make it like an Antonio Banderas ‘Mexican’ type character and make it a little more evil. I tried to think of different ways to make it my own character because I had a pretty good feeling that people were going to reject it.”

Full Episode Download Link

(Visited 15 times, 15 visits today)