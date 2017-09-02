Mr. Anderson talks about Undertaker giving him a stamp of approval

“He came up to me after I had worked with Batista at The Great American Bash and I got busted open two different times in the match, I was covered head-to-toe. Undertaker came up to me and said, ‘I saw your match with Batista, I liked it, I want to do business with you.’ And then he went to Vince and said the same, and we were married to each other for the better part of the next year. So he was fantastic to me.”

source: WrestlingINC podcast

