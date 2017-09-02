Kane talks about his first world title win in 1998

“Actually, winning my first world championship in the First Blood match at King Of The Ring, of course, that was overshadowed by the Hell In A Cell match between Taker and Mick (Foley), but that was my first world championship and it was against Austin. And the thing is, when people ask me the highlight of my (pro wrestling) career, despite the fact that it was so early, that was it because Austin was well on his trajectory to be one of the three biggest stars of all time. To me it’s Austin, (Hulk) Hogan, and The Rock. And he was taking off and I was right there. The thing about Austin was you didn’t have to do anything because Steve was so over. He was so popular it didn’t matter. Everyone was just waiting for The Stunner, and then for Steve to jump up on the ring post and turnbuckle, and drink some beer. And that was it. It made it so easy that it was just tremendous.”

Source: The Ross Report

(Visited 4 times, 4 visits today)