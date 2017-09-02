Jericho offers a spirited defense of Roman Reigns

“For whatever reason, it’s the cool thing to boo Roman Reigns, just as it was the cool thing to boo John Cena, just as it was the cool thing to boo The Rock… Roman Reigns might be the best wrestler in the company. And I’m telling you that because if people are interested in what you’re doing whether they’re booing or whether they’re cheering, they’re still gonna pay money to see you. I wouldn’t change it right now. Obviously the boss has decided Roman is going to be a tweener. It’s like football or baseball or hockey, not everybody’s going to cheer for the same team, as long as you’re making noise. And Roman’s not stale.”

source: SI’s Extra Mustard

