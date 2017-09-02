9/1/17 WWE Raw Live Event Results – Wichita, Kansas

Below are the results from the 9/1/17 WWE Raw Live Event in Wichita, Kansas:

1. #1 Contender’s (WWE Intercontinental Championship) Battle Royal

Jason Jordan won

2. WWE Raw Tag Team Championship Triple Threat Match

Dean Ambrose and Seth Rollins defeated Cesaro and Sheamus and The Hardy Boyz

3. Finn Balor defeated Elias

4. John Cena defeated Bray Wyatt

5. WWE Raw Women’s Championship Fatal Four-Way Match

Alexa Bliss defeated Nia Jax, Sasha Banks, and Alicia Fox

6. WWE Intercontinental Championship Match

The Miz defeated Jason Jordan

7. Roman Reigns defeated Braun Strowman (via disqualification)

