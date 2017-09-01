WWE and Fox Sports Mexico launch weekly Spanish-language show

WWE and FOX Sports Mexico today announced the launch of a new weekly Spanish-language show, WWE Saturday Night, featuring the best action from WWE, beginning tomorrow, September 2 at 9PM CDT on FOX Sports 2. Distributed throughout Mexico, Central America and the Caribbean, WWE Saturday Night features highlights and pivotal moments from Raw and SmackDown, as well as WWE’s premium live events, including WrestleMania, SummerSlam, Royal Rumble and Survivor Series. WWE Saturday Night is presented by renowned FOX Sports Mexico broadcasters Verónica Rodríguez and Jimena Sánchez and also includes exclusive interviews with WWE Superstars and social media features, giving viewers in Latin America a unique, localized WWE experience. Additionally, WWE Saturday Night will be available on-demand through the FOX app to authenticated FOX Sports subscribers. “We are very excited to launch this new project with WWE that we have been working on for many months,” said Ernesto López, Senior Vice President, FOX Sports Mexico production and programming. “We are confident that WWE Saturday Night will strengthen our relationship with a great brand like WWE while also delivering unique and spectacular content to our viewers.” Joaquin Del Rivero, WWE Vice President & General Manager, Latin America said, “We are excited to partner with FOX Sports Mexico to deliver new, localized content throughout the region and expand our reach. WWE Saturday Night offers a premier destination for FOX Sports Latin America’s viewers to enjoy WWE’s blend of action-packed, family-friendly entertainment.”

