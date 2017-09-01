Kevin Owens talks about how scripted he is

“I’m sure other performers get different guidelines, and I think it’s a day-by-day scenario of who gets to have more freedom than other people. We always get help with our interviews from our writers, but you learn to find ways to get your own credits instead of using somebody else’s words. Some people are good at it, and other people aren’t as good. But the people who are good at it usually get more leeway of how to speak and what to say because the fact they can carry an interview. I always know where I’m going, and I know what they want me to deliver. But I do get to put my own spin on it most of the time.”

source: argusleader.com

