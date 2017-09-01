GFW issues statement on AAA Triplemania weekend

Global Force Wrestling posted a statement on the ImpactWrestling.com website tackling their relationship with AAA, TripleMania this past weekend, and the incident with Sexy Star. GFW noted that while the incident with Star marred an outstanding show, AAA executives have confirmed to them that they are taking appropriate measures to handle the situation, adding that both AAA and Star have apologized to Rosemary for the incident. “It was an honor for GFW to be invited to participate in TripleMania XXV,” the statement said. “The AAA talent that we have worked with have been consummate professionals and the company organized and delivered an extraordinary event, in which both DJZ and Andrew Everett had spectacular showings following their recent surgeries.” The statement said that it is now time to focus on the positives that came out from the weekend, including Eddie Edwards winning the GHC Heavyweight title.

