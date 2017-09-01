Daniel Bryan shares his favorite WWE memory

“My favorite WWE memory was the last time my Dad got to see me wrestle, which was December 2013 in Seattle. It was really cool because it was the night they were doing the unification [title] thing with John Cena and Randy Orton, and everybody in Seattle was chanting for Daniel Bryan and my Dad got to see that. It was the first time he ever got to see me look like a big time dude.”

source: Q&A on The Bella Twins YouTube channel

(Visited 35 times, 35 visits today)