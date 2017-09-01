Chris Jericho talks about ignoring haters and doubters

“It’s a great quote from Paul Stanley, ‘The only people that tell you you can’t do something are the ones that have failed. I’m not going to tell you [that] you can’t do something because I did it – you can do it.’ When I heard that at 16 years old … I didn’t care at that point what anyone else thought, I still don’t. If I believe it and I can see it and I know that I have the resources to do it, I’m going to do it.”

source: Foxbusiness.com

