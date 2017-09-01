Chris Jericho talks about ignoring haters and doubters

Sep 1, 2017 - by Steve Gerweck

“It’s a great quote from Paul Stanley, ‘The only people that tell you you can’t do something are the ones that have failed. I’m not going to tell you [that] you can’t do something because I did it – you can do it.’ When I heard that at 16 years old … I didn’t care at that point what anyone else thought, I still don’t. If I believe it and I can see it and I know that I have the resources to do it, I’m going to do it.”

source: Foxbusiness.com

(Visited 20 times, 20 visits today)

Post Category: News     Tags:

More from my site

Leave a Reply

Gerweck Report Podcast

Latest Episode

Audio: Bobby Lashley talks Destination X, El Patron being stripped of the GFW title, crossing over, McGregor vs. Mayweather, Angle, Flair, Punk, Roode, more

Download View All

Subscribe to Gerweck Report Podcast

Additional ways to follow GRP

Love what you're reading? Help support GERWECK.net

DONATE with Paypal

Gerweck-store-ad