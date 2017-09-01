Charlotte provides an update on her dad backstage at Smackdown live

– While she did not appear on Smackdown Live, former WWE Women’s champion Charlotte spoke with Renee Young backstage to give an update on her father, Ric Flair. “It’s probably the hardest two weeks I’ve had, but my dad is a fighter. I just wanna thank everyone,” Flair said. “He’s got nine lives!” Charlotte said they were swamped with messages, prayers, Twitter, Instagram, Facebook and text messages, and it really means a lot to her, her family, and especially her father. “He has a long road, I’m not saying he’s gonna be back next week strutting,” Flair added, but the outlook is very positive. “I wouldn’t be here if I didn’t think it was okay. Everything is looking good and I’m glad to be back.” Charlotte said that it was great to see her WWE family again after two weeks and was looking forward to returning to work.

