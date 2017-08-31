Sting WWE Network Collection Video, WWE Files Trademark for The Rock, Dana Warrior

– A new WWE Network Collection on WWE Hall of Famer Sting will be available this coming Monday. You can see the intro for “Sting: The Icon­ Defined” above and below is the synopsis:

Sit down with Sting for WWE Network’s newest Collection. In an exclusive interview, “The Icon” himself looks back at a historic career and reflects on legendary rivals and memorable matches. A clash with Ric Flair put The Stinger on the map, the confidence to stand up to The nWo made him the franchise, and enshrinement into the WWE Hall of Fame made him an icon. Relive it all with this definitive look at the man called Sting.

– WWE filed to trademark The Rock’s name back on August 24th. The trademark is for use with clothing.

– WWE Ambassador Dana Warrior has a new blog up on the WWE Community website at this link, discussing the various events she worked during SummerSlam Week in New York City. She ended the blog with the following:

SummerSlam Sunday was upon me, and I was still in full warrior girl mode! After the high-octane amping of another rocket-fueled NXT TakeOver, I was excited to see my Superstar pals in action. I sat on my bed reflecting on our marching orders, our pledged assignment within the ranks of WWE. I looked out the window at the Statue of Liberty in the distance and marveled at the city and all the people we were blessed to meet. I did a mental inventory of all the faces I had seen and all those GLORIOUS smiles I witnessed. There is something so satisfying in making another person smile. Looking out the window, I had to smile myself … I believe it is important to report back from the battlefield … MISSION ACCOMPLISHED … … always!

