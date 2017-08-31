Shelton Benjamin on His WWE Return, Alternate Footage from RAW Main Event, Scott Stanford

– Below is alternate footage from this week’s WWE RAW main event, which saw Alexa Bliss take back the RAW Women’s Title from Sasha Banks. The video also shows Nia Jax turning on Bliss after the match.

– WWE’s Scott Stanford celebrated his 51st birthday on Wednesday.

– Shelton Benjamin tweeted the following on his return to the WWE ring on last night’s SmackDown. Benjamin teamed with new partner Chad Gable for a win over The Ascension.

The road back tough. Full of physical/mental high/lows. To hear the roar of the @WWEUniverse tonight made it all worth It. — Shelton J. Benjamin (@Sheltyb803) August 30, 2017

