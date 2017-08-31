Sexy Star breaks her silence, issues a statement

Her statement was, of course, in Spanish. For those who are fluent, her statement can be seen here. For those who aren’t, here is her statement in its entirety, translated using Google Translate, so know it may not be perfect: “These days have been very difficult for me. On Saturday I had a championship fight; Was very hard. I think it all went out of hand. I do not know, it’s a situation that right now I’m a bit confused. I want to be silent and when I feel it is time, touch the subject. Men, women, they want to finish me; Retire from this sport. I’m here.”

She continued, “As I said at the outset: I will not stop, on behalf of all women who have been mistreated, physically or psychologically. I think I have to be stronger. If at that moment I went through a depression and left, I will leave this one too. I was doing what I had to do, what people deserve, give me a claw until the end. That happened, I gave it up. It seems that the girl is injured; I do not know, I do not know. She is the only that can say.”

Former GFW Knockouts champion Rosemary was lucky to escape serious injury last night during the AAA Triplemania XXV event in Mexico after Sexy Star, the Mexican Luchadora from Lucha Underground, nearly broke her arm.

Both ladies were taking part in a four-way match for the AAA Reina de Reinas title along with Ayako Hamada and Lady Shani. During the closing segment of the match, Star went in shoot mode and locked an armbar. As Rosemary tapped, Star held on to the submission move and popped Rosemary’s shoulder out.

PWInsider.com adds to the story that Vampiro led Sexy Star to apologize to Rosemary backstage after the match.

The actions of Sexy Star did not go down well with many of her fellow wrestlers due to her unprofessionalism. Independent wrestler Joey Ryan wrote, “Whether it’s dick flips or submissions, we constantly put our health in each others hands. If you violate that trust, you’re not one of us.” Nicole Matthews, the former SHIMMER champion echoed Ryan’s statement and wrote, “If you’re unprofessional enough and enough of a garbage human to deliberately injure someone, GTFO. Don’t need ya here.”

Meanwhile, Shayna Baszler, who will be competing in the Mae Young Classic and is a former mixed martial artist, added, “I WISH someone would try…”

You can see the ending of the match and Star keeping the armbar locked in below.

