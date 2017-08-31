News, Photos and Videos from Day 1 of the WWE NXT Combine
Day 1 of the 2017 WWE NXT Combine was held on Tuesday at the WWE Performance Center in Orlando. Bianca Belair and Ember Moon were the standout female talents while Tino Sabbatelli and Montez Ford were the top male talents. Below is WWE’s official announcement on Day 1 results plus some photos & videos from social media:
NXT Combine Day 1 results
As the elite athletes of the WWE Performance Center move on to Day 2 of the NXT Combine, check out results from the first day’s events below, featuring the top-three male and female performers in each category.
10-Yard Reverse Ground Start Sprint
Women:
Ember Moon – 2.25 seconds
Bianca Belair – 2.38 seconds
Liv Morgan/Peyton Royce – 2.44 seconds (Tie)
Men:
Tino Sabbatelli – 1.96 seconds
Montez Ford – 2.13 seconds
Demitrius Bronson – 2.15 seconds
Standing Broad Jump
Women:
Bianca Belair – 8 feet, 7 inches
Jessie Elaban – 8 feet, 6 inches
Ember Moon/Mandy Rose – 8 feet, 1 inch (Tie)
Men:
Montez Ford – 11 feet, 2 inches
Tino Sabbatelli – 10 feet, 3 inches
Babatunde Aiyegbusi/Big Boa – 9 feet, 9 inches (Tie)
Overhead Medicine Ball Toss (10 lb. medicine ball for women, 20 lb. medicine ball for men)
Women:
Bianca Belair – 38 feet, 10 inches
Ember Moon – 35 feet, 8 inches
Rhea Ripley – 35 feet, 7 inches
Men:
Tino Sabbatelli – 51 feet, 10 inches
Babatunde Aiyegbusi – 47 feet, 2 inches
Demitrius Bronson – 45 feet
1,000-Meter Row
Women:
Bianca Belair – 3:29
Reina González – 3:30
Rhea Ripley – 3:43
Men:
Babatunde Aiyegbusi – 2:56
Demitrius Bronson – 2:58
No Way Jose – 3:00
.@TinoSabbatelli sums up his day 1 the only way he knows how… #NXTCombine pic.twitter.com/91AnLxBpix
— WWE NXT (@WWENXT) August 29, 2017
.@WWE_MandyRose touches on day 1 of the #NXTCombine! pic.twitter.com/r0mundBq2i
— WWE NXT (@WWENXT) August 29, 2017
.@cezarbononi_wwe has a message to his fans in 🇧🇷🇧🇷🇧🇷 from the #NXTCombine! pic.twitter.com/PAs7nIO6uz
— WWE NXT (@WWENXT) August 29, 2017
.@ChristyStCloud can't catch a break at the #NXTCombine! @MontezFordWWE pic.twitter.com/TmAGkRTnfc
— WWE NXT (@WWENXT) August 29, 2017
.@ChristyStCloud gets an exclusive with @BabsFootball at the #NXTCombine! pic.twitter.com/7vmmPiLs5Z
— WWE NXT (@WWENXT) August 29, 2017
.@thedbronson tries to top @MontezFordWWE's 2.13, but comes up short at 2.15! #NXTCombine pic.twitter.com/Mmu3DdTIiY
— WWE NXT (@WWENXT) August 29, 2017
Update: @thedbronson has a 2.27 10 YD Ground Start and @MontezFordWWE has a 2.28! #NXTCombine pic.twitter.com/SAmXdKWlkg
— WWE NXT (@WWENXT) August 29, 2017
After the medicine ball toss, the women of NXT see how fast they can row 1000M! pic.twitter.com/MGW2YX8T3y
— WWE NXT (@WWENXT) August 29, 2017
The #NXTCombine is underway! The girls open up Tuesday's sessions! Follow along all day for results. pic.twitter.com/U61XNeXNQY
— WWE NXT (@WWENXT) August 29, 2017
