News, Photos and Videos from Day 1 of the WWE NXT Combine

Day 1 of the 2017 WWE NXT Combine was held on Tuesday at the WWE Performance Center in Orlando. Bianca Belair and Ember Moon were the standout female talents while Tino Sabbatelli and Montez Ford were the top male talents. Below is WWE’s official announcement on Day 1 results plus some photos & videos from social media:

NXT Combine Day 1 results As the elite athletes of the WWE Performance Center move on to Day 2 of the NXT Combine, check out results from the first day’s events below, featuring the top-three male and female performers in each category. 10-Yard Reverse Ground Start Sprint Women:

Ember Moon – 2.25 seconds

Bianca Belair – 2.38 seconds

Liv Morgan/Peyton Royce – 2.44 seconds (Tie) Men:

Tino Sabbatelli – 1.96 seconds

Montez Ford – 2.13 seconds

Demitrius Bronson – 2.15 seconds Standing Broad Jump Women:

Bianca Belair – 8 feet, 7 inches

Jessie Elaban – 8 feet, 6 inches

Ember Moon/Mandy Rose – 8 feet, 1 inch (Tie) Men:

Montez Ford – 11 feet, 2 inches

Tino Sabbatelli – 10 feet, 3 inches

Babatunde Aiyegbusi/Big Boa – 9 feet, 9 inches (Tie) Overhead Medicine Ball Toss (10 lb. medicine ball for women, 20 lb. medicine ball for men) Women:

Bianca Belair – 38 feet, 10 inches

Ember Moon – 35 feet, 8 inches

Rhea Ripley – 35 feet, 7 inches Men:

Tino Sabbatelli – 51 feet, 10 inches

Babatunde Aiyegbusi – 47 feet, 2 inches

Demitrius Bronson – 45 feet 1,000-Meter Row Women:

Bianca Belair – 3:29

Reina González – 3:30

Rhea Ripley – 3:43 Men:

Babatunde Aiyegbusi – 2:56

Demitrius Bronson – 2:58

No Way Jose – 3:00

.@TinoSabbatelli sums up his day 1 the only way he knows how… #NXTCombine pic.twitter.com/91AnLxBpix — WWE NXT (@WWENXT) August 29, 2017

.@cezarbononi_wwe has a message to his fans in 🇧🇷🇧🇷🇧🇷 from the #NXTCombine! pic.twitter.com/PAs7nIO6uz — WWE NXT (@WWENXT) August 29, 2017

After the medicine ball toss, the women of NXT see how fast they can row 1000M! pic.twitter.com/MGW2YX8T3y — WWE NXT (@WWENXT) August 29, 2017

The #NXTCombine is underway! The girls open up Tuesday's sessions! Follow along all day for results. pic.twitter.com/U61XNeXNQY — WWE NXT (@WWENXT) August 29, 2017

@kairisane_wwe, @biancabelairwwe and @rhearipley_wwe wrap up the medicine ball toss at the #NXTCombine! A post shared by WWE NXT (@wwenxt) on Aug 29, 2017 at 6:58am PDT

If you want to be here, you have to work hard! @tayconti_wwe representing with intensity for 🇧🇷🇧🇷🇧🇷#NXTCombine A post shared by WWE NXT (@wwenxt) on Aug 29, 2017 at 7:24am PDT

Session 2 is underway! #NXTCombine A post shared by WWE NXT (@wwenxt) on Aug 29, 2017 at 8:23am PDT

@tino_sabatelli_wwe gets some hang-time under that 20lb medicine ball at the #NXTCombine! A post shared by WWE NXT (@wwenxt) on Aug 29, 2017 at 11:26am PDT

We only have the chin ups and farmer's carry events left! @aliyahwwe @rubyriotwwe #NXTCombine A post shared by WWE NXT (@wwenxt) on Aug 30, 2017 at 7:21am PDT

