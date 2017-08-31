News, Photos and Videos from Day 1 of the WWE NXT Combine

Aug 31, 2017 - by Marc Middleton

Day 1 of the 2017 WWE NXT Combine was held on Tuesday at the WWE Performance Center in Orlando. Bianca Belair and Ember Moon were the standout female talents while Tino Sabbatelli and Montez Ford were the top male talents. Below is WWE’s official announcement on Day 1 results plus some photos & videos from social media:

NXT Combine Day 1 results

As the elite athletes of the WWE Performance Center move on to Day 2 of the NXT Combine, check out results from the first day’s events below, featuring the top-three male and female performers in each category.

10-Yard Reverse Ground Start Sprint

Women:
Ember Moon – 2.25 seconds
Bianca Belair – 2.38 seconds
Liv Morgan/Peyton Royce – 2.44 seconds (Tie)

Men:
Tino Sabbatelli – 1.96 seconds
Montez Ford – 2.13 seconds
Demitrius Bronson – 2.15 seconds

Standing Broad Jump

Women:
Bianca Belair – 8 feet, 7 inches
Jessie Elaban – 8 feet, 6 inches
Ember Moon/Mandy Rose – 8 feet, 1 inch (Tie)

Men:
Montez Ford – 11 feet, 2 inches
Tino Sabbatelli – 10 feet, 3 inches
Babatunde Aiyegbusi/Big Boa – 9 feet, 9 inches (Tie)

Overhead Medicine Ball Toss (10 lb. medicine ball for women, 20 lb. medicine ball for men)

Women:
Bianca Belair – 38 feet, 10 inches
Ember Moon – 35 feet, 8 inches
Rhea Ripley – 35 feet, 7 inches

Men:
Tino Sabbatelli – 51 feet, 10 inches
Babatunde Aiyegbusi – 47 feet, 2 inches
Demitrius Bronson – 45 feet

1,000-Meter Row

Women:
Bianca Belair – 3:29
Reina González – 3:30
Rhea Ripley – 3:43

Men:
Babatunde Aiyegbusi – 2:56
Demitrius Bronson – 2:58
No Way Jose – 3:00

Session 2 is underway! #NXTCombine

A post shared by WWE NXT (@wwenxt) on

@tino_sabatelli_wwe gets some hang-time under that 20lb medicine ball at the #NXTCombine!

A post shared by WWE NXT (@wwenxt) on

We only have the chin ups and farmer's carry events left! @aliyahwwe @rubyriotwwe #NXTCombine

A post shared by WWE NXT (@wwenxt) on

