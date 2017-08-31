Kane reminisces about the Attitude Era

“That was the golden age. So much of life is timing and the timing just worked out. I mean, you had the right people at the right time and just everything worked. And when things are effortless and just everything is smooth and flows, that’s what it was like for a couple of years. It was just amazing and such a joy. And now, you look back and when you’re in the middle of it, you don’t appreciate it like you should and you get on the other side and you’re like, ‘man, that was awesome!’ and that’s sort of how I am. I didn’t appreciate it as much as I should have while it was going on because it was truly a special time. And, again, frankly, and not because there aren’t talented people [nowadays] and not because folks don’t work hard, it’s just because it’s a matter of timing and that was the right time and it was just awesome. It was very unique. Just think about it. The depth of the roster was amazing. I mean, you go up and down the roster, and it was just, you literally had a dozen guys that could be in the main event and the audience wouldn’t be disappointed. And maybe never before and never again in history will you see that. It was just a very unique time.”

Source: The Ross Report

