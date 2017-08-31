John Cena – Shaq Carpool Karaoke Preview, Chad Gable on Shelton Benjamin, WWE 2K18

Aug 31, 2017 - by Marc Middleton

– The Carpool Karaoke episode with John Cena and Shaquille O’Neal will premiere on Apple Music next Tuesday, September 5th. Below is a preview:

– As noted, IGN revealed another 41 playable Superstars for the WWE 2K18 video game on Wednesday. A total of 125 playable Superstars have been announced as of this week and IGN has confirmed that the final roster reveal will take place next week.

– Chad Gable tweeted the following today on his new tag team with Shelton Benjamin. The two debuted together on this week’s WWE SmackDown and picked up a win over The Ascension.

