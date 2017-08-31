Injury Update on Xavier Woods, New WWE 2K18 Entrance Videos, WWE Stock

– Courtesy of IGN, above and below are new WWE 2K18 entrance videos for Finn Balor and The Authors of Pain:

– WWE stock was up 1.55% on Wednesday, closing at $21.60 per share. The high was $21.67 and the low was $21.28.

– As noted, Xavier Woods suffered an injury at Monday’s WWE live event in Texarkana, Arkansas. Woods revealed during an “UpUpDownDown” live stream that he suffered an MCL sprain. Becky Lynch was on the stream with Woods and revealed that she recently had the same injury and recovered after about a month of working through it. Woods also tweeted about the MCL sprain but he appears to be in good spirits:

It's an MCL sprain. That means @DragonCon Is STILL GOING DOWN! This weekend is going to be 🔥🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/ylglF1skBZ — Find me @ DragonCon (@XavierWoodsPhD) August 30, 2017

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.

Big News on a Crazy Brock Lesnar Feud, “Broken” Hardy Plans for WWE RAW Revealed, Vince McMahon Upset with WWE Newcomer, New GIFs & Galleries, More

(Visited 2 times, 2 visits today)