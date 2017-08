Impact Wrestling to remain on Pop TV through 2018

Global Force Wrestling and Pop TV has worked out an agreement that will keep Impact Wrestling on the network through 2018, however, according to the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, it’s the exact same barter/revenue share deal they had before which means they’re making virtually nothing on the television product in the United States – no rights fees and nobody interested in paying them for the rights to Impact.

