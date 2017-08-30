WWE Mae Young Classic Tournament Coverage – Episode 4

Episode 4 of the Mae Young Classic Tournament opens with footage of the previous 12 winners, and then shifts focus to the final eight competitors that will do battle on tonight’s episode. We then go into the arena where WWE Hall of Famers Jim Ross and Lita welcome us to the show.

We take a look at the first two competitors, Renee Michelle and Candice LeRae.

Match #1: Tournament First Round Match – Candice LeRae vs. Renee Michelle

They lock up and LeRae applies a wrist-lock. Michelle turns it into one of her own, but LeRae comes right back. They exchange wrist-locks again and then Michelle applies a side headlock. LeRae sends Michelle off the ropes, but Michelle takes her down with a shoulder tackle. They exchange roll-ups, each getting a two count. LeRae connects with a jaw-breaker and then a springboard arm-drag. LeRae charges at Michelle in the corner, but Michelle lifts her to the apron. LeRae connects with a shoulder to the midsection and then a missile dropkick. LeRae goes for the cover, but Michelle kicks out at two. LeRae applies an arm-bar down on the mat, but Michelle begins to fight back. Michelle delivers a face-buster and then a kick to the face. Michelle goes for a cover, but LeRae kicks out at two.

Michelle drops LeRae with a modified neck-breaker and goes for another cover, but LeRae kicks out again. Michelle kicks LeRae a few times in the chest, but LeRae ducks the last and counters with a jaw-breaker. LeRae drops Michelle with a clothesline and a back elbow, and then delivers a neck-breaker. LeRae goes for the cover, but Michelle kicks out at two. LeRae takes Michelle to the corner and delivers back elbows and chops. LeRae backs away and charges, but Michelle moves out of the way. Michelle goes on the offensive, but LeRae comes back and takes Michelle to the ropes and delivers a low dropkick. Michelle comes right back with quick kicks that send LeRae down to the mat. Michelle goes for the cover, but LeRae kicks out at two.

LeRae comes out of the corner with a quick dropkick that sends Michelle across the ring. LeRae charges, but Michelle gets her boot up. LeRae catches it and puts Michelle on the middle rope and connects with Miss LeRae’s Wild Ride and gets the pin fall.

Winner: Candice LeRae.

We take a look at the next two competitors, Lacey Evans and Taynara Conti.

Match #2: Tournament First Round Match – Lacey Evans vs. Taynara Conti

Conti applies a waist-lock and then takes Evans down with a snapmare. Conti shoves Evans away, but Evans quickly takes Conti down. Evans sends Conti into the corner and then takes her down with a kick to the face. Evans goes for the cover, but Conti kicks out at two. Evans applies a standing arm-bar submission and then takes Conti down with an arm-drag. Conti gets free and kicks Evans in the midsection a few times. Conti slams Evans down to the mat, but Evans comes back with a kick of her own. Evans goes for the cover, but Conti kicks out at two. Evans goes back to the arm-bar submission, this time seated on the mat. Conti fights to her feet and drives her knee into Evans’ midsection. Conti tosses Evans across the ring and goes for the cover, but Evans kicks out at two.

Conti grabs Evans and tosses her across the ring again. Conti goes for another cover, but Evans kicks out easily. Conti clubs Evans across the back and then kicks her in the back of the head. Evans fights back and blocks a kick and then connects with a right hand to the face. Conti comes back with a knee lift and then slams Evans down to the mat and gets a two count. Conti slaps Evans, but Evans comes back with a slap of her own. Evans sends Conti off the ropes and drops her with a few clotheslines. Evans delivers a neck-breaker and then a buster in the corner. Evans picks Conti up, and slams her down to the mat with a seated splash and gets the pin fall.

Winner: Lacey Evans.

We take a look at the next two competitors, Reina Gonzalez and Nicole Savoy.

Match #3: Tournament First Round Match – Nicole Savoy vs. Reina Gonzalez

They lock up and Gonzalez backs Savoy into the corner. Savoy shoves her away, but Gonzalez applies a hammer lock. Gonzalez shoves Savoy away, but then comes back and slams her down to the mat. They lock up again and Savoy applies a headlock. Gonzalez backs her into the ropes, but Savoy re-applies the hold. Gonzalez sends her off the ropes and Savoy takes her down with a hurricanrana. Savoy tries to run the ropes, but Gonzalez pulls her down by her hair. Gonzalez drops Savoy with a lariat and then beats her down against the ropes. Gonzalez takes Savoy to the corner and charges, but Savoy counters with a boot. Gonzalez comes right back with a sidewalk slam and goes for the cover, but Savoy kicks out at two.

Gonzalez applies a reverse Boston Crab down on the mat, but Savoy counters out of it. Savoy comes back with right hands and comes off the ropes, but Gonzalez drops her with a shoulder tackle. Gonzalez grabs Savoy, but Savoy delivers a few elbows and counters into an arm-bar submission down on the mat and Gonzalez taps out.

Winner: Nicole Savoy.

We take a look at the final two competitors for the first round, Tessa Blanchard and Kairi Sane.

Match #4: Tournament First Round Match – Kairi Sane vs. Tessa Blanchard

They lock up and neither gets the advantage. They lock up again and Blanchard backs Sane into the ropes. Blanchard goes for a kick, but Sane dodges it and backs away. They set up for a test of strength, which Sane gets the advantage for at first, but it turns to Blanchard. Blanchard applies a side headlock and then delivers a few right hands. Sane fights out and sends Blanchard off the ropes. Sane gets a roll-up, but Blanchard kicks out. Sane takes Blanchard down to the mat, but Blanchard comes back and catches her with a clothesline against the ropes. Blanchard takes Sane down with a neck-breaker and goes for the cover, but Sane kicks out at two.

Blanchard takes Sane to the corner and smashes her down to the mat. Blanchard goes for the cover, but Sane kicks out at two. Blanchard applies a modified abdominal stretch in the middle of the ring, but Sane counters with elbow shots. Blanchard comes back with a few right hands and then delivers a big elbow in the corner. Blanchard backs away and chargers, but Sane meets her with a spear. Sane leeps the advantage going and hits the elbow drop from the top and gets the win.

Winner: Kairi Sane.

