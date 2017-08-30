WWE Mae Young Classic Tournament Coverage – Episode 3

Episode 3 open with a recap of the eight winners in the first round thus far, and then gives a quick run down of the eight women who will be in action on this episode. We head into the arena at Full Sail University in Winter Park, Florida, and WWE Hall of Famers Jim Ross and Lita welcome us to the show. We take a look at the first two competitors, Toni Storm and Ayesha Raymond.

Match #1: Tournament First Round Match – Ayesha Raymond vs. Toni Storm

Raymond shoves Storm away, but Storm goes behind with a waist-lock. Raymond turns it into a head-lock and takes Storm to the mat. Storm gets free and offers a handshake. Raymond goes to accept, but Storm pulls her hand back. Raymond kicks Storm in the midsection and applies a wrist-lock. Raymond takes Storm to the mat, but Storm gets back up and turns it into a wrist-lock of her own. Raymond shoves her away and runs the ropes, but Storm counters with a boot to the face. Storm flips Raymond down to the mat and delivers a trifecta of hip attacks. Raymond goes for the corner and Storm charges, but Raymond catches her with a boot. Raymond delivers a side slam and then a power slam. Raymond goes for the cover, but Storm kicks out at two.

Raymond grabs Storm and sends her into the corner. Raymond splashes Storm in the corner and then chokes her over the middle rope. Raymond picks Storm up, but Storm counters with a headbutt. Raymond charges at Storm in the corner, but Storm counters and delivers a modified back-stabber out of the corner. Storm delivers a running knee and then a Northern Lights suplex. Storm kicks up and goes up top. but Raymond cuts her off and slams her to the mat. Raymond gets on the top and goes for a splash, but Storm moves and then gets a roll up for the pin fall.

Winner: Toni Storm.

We take a look at the next two competitors, Kavita Devi and Dakota Kai.

Match #2: Tournament First Round Match – Dakota Kai vs. Kavita Devi

