Seth Rollins talks about reuniting with Dean Ambrose

“The last couple of weeks and really this whole thing with Ambrose has gone extremely well and I think that’s just a testament to he and I, and The Shield, and the bond we sort of created with the audience over the past five or six years, stuff like that and we’ve been doing it, so it’s cool to see that everyone’s still emotionally invested in us as characters. And the fact that we are now on the same side, people are excited to see where we go moving forward. Keep me away from that world title picture right now! I’m having fun doing what I’m doing here. I think the fact that people are so emotionally invested in myself and Ambrose is really cool.”

Source: Sam Roberts’ Wrestling Podcast

