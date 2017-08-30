Rosemary hopes to return to ring soon

– GFW’s Rosemary issued another statement, her last one about the whole incident with Sexy Star. She said that the injury is thankfully only a strained tricep/bicep with swelling around the area, an injury that came thanks to Sexy Star who went full-on shoot mode with the armbar. “Returning to the ring will come when the doc is happy with my strength and range of motion, but I am optimistic that time lost will be minimal,” she wrote. Rosemary added that if anyone can learn something from this messy situation is that everyone needs to take care of each other, not just in the ring and if you mess up, you should own up to it and be accountable for your actions. She once again thanked everyone who reached out to check in on her and for the outpouring of love and positivity.

